China reports 867 new COVID cases for Sept 29 vs 799 a day earlier

China reported 867 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. That compared with 799 new cases a day earlier – 170 symptomatic and 629 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 06:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 06:50 IST
China reported 867 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 29, of which 156 were symptomatic and 711 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 799 new cases a day earlier – 170 symptomatic and 629 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 29, mainland China had confirmed 250,449 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one local symptomatic case, compared with no local cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported six local asymptomatic cases and zero symptomatic cases, compared with one asymptomatic and no symptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

