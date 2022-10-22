Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala isolation unit test positive for Ebola
Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday.
"Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter.
