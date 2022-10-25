Left Menu

Shanghai reports 0 symptomatic, 19 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-10-2022 05:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 05:22 IST
Shanghai reports 0 symptomatic, 19 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 24, down from one a day earlier, and 19 local asymptomatic cases, up from 11 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 24, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022