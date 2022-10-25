Shanghai reports 0 symptomatic, 19 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 24, down from one a day earlier, and 19 local asymptomatic cases, up from 11 the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 24, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-Ding Xuexiang: from Shanghai party cadre to Xi gatekeeper

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)