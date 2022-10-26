Indian-American doctor honoured with humanitarian award for COVID-19 relief work in India, US

A prominent Indian-American doctor has been honoured here for his exemplary work in public health and social service, especially for COVID-19 related relief and humanitarian work in India and the US. Dr Avinash Gupta, Chief of Cardiology and President-elect of the medical staff at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (MMCSC) in New Jersey, was honoured with the humanitarian award by Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus.

“Being involved with community groups and helping others has always been my passion. Community service is very rewarding and fulfilling. It has enriched me as a person,” Gupta said in a press release.

During the pandemic, Gupta led a team of 50 doctors and healthcare professionals to vaccinate 3,500 Indian-Americans in Ocean County in the state of New Jersey. Under his presidency of MOCAAPI (Monmouth and Ocean AAPI Chapter) in 2021, the organisation donated USD 150,000 to Fulfill, a food bank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

During the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit India, Gupta launched a teleconsultation service that provided relief to the poor and needy.

Along with his wife Dr Geeta Gupta, Avinash Gupta attended to over 1,000 patients that in turn had helped ease the pressure on overburdened hospitals. He had also raised over USD 250,000 for medical relief in India and helped AASTHA, a Patna-based NGO to establish a 10-bed COVID Care Center, according to a press release issued here.

Gupta was honoured at a function in New Jersey on Diwali eve.

Hailing from Ranchi and a graduate of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, Gupta also coordinated with other doctors to arrange medicines and send oxygen concentrators to India.

During the pandemic, he virtually attended to many Indians in the US, who did not have medical insurance and were unable to visit a medical facility during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Congratulating Dr Gupta on the honour, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal said that the community has seen Gupta’s commitment to serving people during the pandemic not just in the US but in India as well. His service is an inspiration for many, the release quoted Jaiswal as saying.

The release added that Deputy Consul General Dr. Varun Jeph said Gupta has rendered selfless service to the community - both in his ‘Karmabhoomi’ the US and his ‘Matrabhoomi’ India.

Jeph added that Gupta’s support during the pandemic, including the invaluable online consultations to COVID patients in rural corners of Jharkhand and Bihar, sending medicines and equipment to those in distress and need and extending financial assistance to the underprivileged are an inspiration for members of the Indian diaspora around the world.

Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Chairman Ankur Vaidya said Gupta’s service to the community as a cardiologist and as a devout and selfless philanthropist “states volumes about his love and care for both the motherland and our great homeland that of the USA.” Chairman Bihar Foundation US, ETZ and past FIA president Alok Kumar also congratulated Gupta on the honour.

The Gupta couple has also been helping Indian students arriving in the US for training, workshops, conferences, internships.

