MP logs eight new coronavirus cases

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:20 IST
Eight new coronavirus infections were detected in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, the state health department said.

The case tally in the state rose to 10,54,790.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776.

The positivity rate stood at 0.2 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 13 to reach 10,43,951, leaving the state with 63 active cases.

With 3,253 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 3,01,53,005.

As many as 13,35,24,673 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,655 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures of MP: Total cases 10,54,790, new cases 8, death toll 10,776 (unchanged), total recoveries 10,43,951, active cases 63, number of tests so far 3,01,53,005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

