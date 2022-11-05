Left Menu

Maharashtra logs 219 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities; active tally at 1,639

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:17 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 219 new cases of coronavirus and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 81,33,173 and toll to 1,48,394, an official from the state health department said.

As per a report issued by the department, the casualties were reported from Mumbai, Pune and Osmanabad circles, in the last 24 hours.

The state witnessed a slight dip in the daily cases, as it had reported 230 infections on Friday.

With the addition of 15,518 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 8,53,36,362, the report stated.

Mumbai circle, which includes the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, reported the highest 116 new cases, followed by Pune (72), Nagpur (8), Aurangabad (7), Nashik (5), Akola (5), Kolhapur (4), and Latur (2), it stated.

The count of recoveries has reached 79,83,140 after 282 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the report said.

Maharashtra currently has 1,639 active cases, of which Mumbai has the highest number 482 patients undergoing treatment, followed by 372 and 371 patients in Thane and Pune districts respectively, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent, the report said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,33,173; fresh cases 219; death toll 1,48,394; recoveries 79,83,140; active cases 1,639; total tests 8,53,36,362.

