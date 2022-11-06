Left Menu

China reports 4,610 new cases for Nov 5 vs 3,837 a day earlier

That is compared with 3,837 new cases a day earlier, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 06:42 IST
China reported 4,610 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 5, of which 588 were symptomatic and 4,022 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That is compared with 3,837 new cases a day earlier, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 263,554 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 43 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 37 symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and five asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus seven the day before.

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 66 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 1,259 asymptomatic cases, compared with 111 symptomatic and 635 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

