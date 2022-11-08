Left Menu

China's Guangzhou reports 114 symptomatic, 2,263 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 7

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-11-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 06:19 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 114 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,263 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 7, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Tuesday.

This compared with 122 symptomatic and 1,813 asymptomatic cases the day before.

