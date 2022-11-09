Left Menu

Centre deploys high-level team to Mumbai to manage outbreak of measles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:46 IST
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge of measles cases in the city.

The team will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures, it said.

The three-member central team to Mumbai comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi, and the Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra.

The team is headed by Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC, the ministry.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state health departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of measles being reported in Mumbai, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

