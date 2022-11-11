Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 10

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 10, the same as a day earlier, and four local asymptomatic cases, also the same as the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 10, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)