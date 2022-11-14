Left Menu

Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-11-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 05:20 IST
Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 13, up from one a day earlier, and 13 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

