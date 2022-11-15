Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says budget will show government being upfront about challenges

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:54 IST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday the government would be upfront about the challenges Britain faces in its budget on Thursday.

"I actually think that what people will see on Thursday is that the government is being upfront with people about the challenges that we face," Sunak told Sky News at the G20 leaders summit.

"It's right that we get a grip of inflation. It's right that we limit the increases in mortgage rates and that means having public finances that are more sustainable and they command the confidence of international markets."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

