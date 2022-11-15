UK PM Sunak says budget will show government being upfront about challenges

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday the government would be upfront about the challenges Britain faces in its budget on Thursday.

"I actually think that what people will see on Thursday is that the government is being upfront with people about the challenges that we face," Sunak told Sky News at the G20 leaders summit.

"It's right that we get a grip of inflation. It's right that we limit the increases in mortgage rates and that means having public finances that are more sustainable and they command the confidence of international markets."

