Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 11 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 16, the same as a day earlier, and 11 local asymptomatic cases, down from 14 the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus one the previous day.

