Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 2

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Nov. 2, same as a day earlier, and two local asymptomatic cases, up from none the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 2, unchanged from a day earlier.

