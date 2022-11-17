China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier

China reported 23,276 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 16, of which 2,388 were symptomatic and 20,888 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 20,199 new cases a day earlier – 1,623 symptomatic and 18,576 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 23,132 new local cases, of which 2,328 were symptomatic and 20,804 were asymptomatic, up from 20,059 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Wednesday, mainland China had confirmed 279,431 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 172 symptomatic and 262 asymptomatic cases, compared with 197 symptomatic and 174 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 275 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 8,486 asymptomatic cases, compared with 158 symptomatic and 6,138 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said. Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 136 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,480 asymptomatic cases, compared with 200 symptomatic and 1,650 asymptomatic cases a day before, according to local government data.

Chongqing reported 172 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,900 asymptomatic cases, compared with 126 symptomatic and 2,688 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

