Shanghai reports 4 symptomatic, 25 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-11-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 05:25 IST
Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 17, up from two a day earlier, and 25 local asymptomatic cases, up from 11 the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas the same as the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

