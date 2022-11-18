Shanghai reports 4 symptomatic, 25 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17

Shanghai reported four new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 17, up from two a day earlier, and 25 local asymptomatic cases, up from 11 the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas the same as the previous day.

Also Read: Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 10

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)