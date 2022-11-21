Baiyun District in Guangzhou locked down for 5 days from Nov 21-25

Local authorities in the Baiyun District of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25 as COVID-19 cases continue to mount.

"The risk of social transmission of the epidemic in Baiyun District has continued to increase, and the prevention and control situation is grim," health authorities said on their official WeChat account.

