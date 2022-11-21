Chongqing reports 231 symptomatic, 5,898 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 20
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-11-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 06:29 IST
The Chinese city of Chongqing reported 231 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 5,898 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 20, local government authorities said on Monday.
This compared with 183 symptomatic and 4,527 asymptomatic cases the day before.
