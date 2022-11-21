WFP to allocate $5.4 bln for Lebanon over 3 years, caretaker PM says
The World Food Programme has agreed to allocate $5.4 billion for aid to Lebanon over the next three years, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday, following a meeting with the agency's country director.
Mikati said the aid would be split, with half going to Lebanese and the other half to Syrian refugees, more than 1 million of whom live in Lebanon.
The WFP's Lebanon office could not immediately be reached for comment.
