Beijing requires COVID test results within 48 hours to enter public places - official

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 634 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, the deputy director of city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng said at a briefing.

The capital city will require a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for people to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels, government buildings from Nov. 24, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told the same briefing.

