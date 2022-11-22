Doc of pvt hospital in Alwar district found dead, police suspect suicide

The body of a 28-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Alwar district was found in his room on Tuesday morning with an empty vial of medicine and a used syringe by his side, the police said.

SHO Behror Virendra Pal said a note was recovered from Manish Saini's diary in which he said he was unhappy with his life and therefore was ending his life.

''He did not hold anyone responsible,'' the police official said.

The doctor also wrote in the suicide note that he become addicted to smoking and drinking and that before it destroys his home, it is better to end his life, the SHO said.

Saini was a resident of Gurugram in Haryana and the body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

