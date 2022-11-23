Left Menu

China reports 29,157 new COVID cases for Nov 22 vs 28,127 a day earlier

China reported 29,157 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 22, of which 2,719 were symptomatic and 26,438 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. Chongqing reported 215 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 6,728 asymptomatic cases, compared with 178 symptomatic and 6,157 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:58 IST
China reported 29,157 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 22, of which 2,719 were symptomatic and 26,438 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 28,127 new cases a day earlier – 2,225 symptomatic and 25,902 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 28,883 new local cases, of which 2,641 were symptomatic and 26,242 were asymptomatic, up from 27,899 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, compared with two the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,231. As of Nov. 22, mainland China had confirmed 293,506 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 388 symptomatic and 1,098 asymptomatic cases, compared with 274 symptomatic and 1,164 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported 15 symptomatic cases and 53 asymptomatic cases, compared with four symptomatic cases and 44 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 235 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 7,735 asymptomatic cases, compared with 253 symptomatic and 7,957 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said. Chongqing reported 215 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 6,728 asymptomatic cases, compared with 178 symptomatic and 6,157 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

