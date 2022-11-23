Implementing dietary & lifestyle changes can reverse fatty liver: Dr Soumen Roy

The liver is one of many places where the body stores fat for insulation and energy. However, if the liver's fat content is excessive then it might lead to a fatty liver. Dr Soumen Roy who is an expert of Gastro and Liver Transplant Surgery says that it is crucial to have frequent blood tests performed, if not quarterly then at least twice a year. This may enable a person to recognise some illnesses like fatty livers, that may not exhibit any signs in their body. Alcohol-related liver disease (ARLD) and non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are the two main kinds of fatty liver disease. Acute fatty liver is a type of fatty liver disease that can also affect pregnant persons, in the third trimester or the first several weeks following delivery. Typically, fatty liver has no symptoms and does not result in any long-term harm. It is a treatable disorder that can be cured by altering one's way of living. Only when the liver's fat level is excessive and the liver becomes inflamed, then it can lead to organ damage and then the fatty liver may pose difficulties. However, it allows enough time for a person to make up before it gets to that point. The primary line of treatment for this disease is dietary modifications and one should change their lifestyle gradually and subtly before it's too late. A dietitian can assist in developing a personalised meal plan that is suitable for a person's tastes, symptoms, and the type of fatty liver disease they have. Omega-3 fatty acid consumption may reduce liver fat and raise high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in NAFLD patients. It can be found in foods like salmon, sardines, walnuts, and flaxseed. The second on the list is garlic, which is a common ingredient in many diets and may have advantages for those who suffer from fatty liver disease because it helps those with NAFLD to lose weight and body fat mass. Vegetables can never not be healthy, and eating a variety of whole vegetables is beneficial for people with the condition. Broccoli is one vegetable that an individualwith fatty liver disease should consider incorporating in their daily diet. The soy protein, which has isoflavones, an antioxidant also helps increase insulin sensitivity and reduce body fat. In conclusion, eating natural, unprocessed meals rich in protein, fibre, and complex carbs is an excellent place to start. These can provide long-lasting vigour and fill them up. One strategy for treating fatty liver disease is to include more nutritious meals in the diet, however, limiting or avoiding certain other foods is also critical. Food with sugar such as icecreams and carbonated drinks should be avoided by people with a fatty liver conditions. Secondly, they should try to reduce or completely eliminate alcohol consumption from their diets. One should also try to substitute refined grains with legumes, potatoes, or whole grain and whole wheat options. Fried foods that have a lot of calories should also not be eaten as they may cause obesity and create further problems. Highly saturated food like pork, beef and deli meats should also be not consumed by people with this condition. One can completely revamp their dietary habits, however, it is extremely necessary that they stay consistent and implement lifestyle changes. People with fatty liver should keep an eye on their calorie intake as even a five per cent reduction in the body’s total weight can help in decrease of the amount of fat in a person’s liver. Everyone should regularly exercise. However, it offers additional advantages for fatty liver disease sufferers in terms of symptom management. Even the basic activities like stretching, walking on the treadmill, gardening, choosing stairs over an elevator, etcetera could make a great difference.” says Dr Soumen Roy while talking about additional tips that can be beneficial for controlling fatty acid. Dr Soumen Roy is one of the top Gastro and Liver Transplant Surgeon in Odisha and has excelled in the medical sector for more than ten years. He currently serves as the Senior Consultant for the Bhubaneswar, Odisha, departments of GI Surgery, GI Oncology, Minimally Invasive, and Bariatric Surgery. He has carried out innumerable GI surgical procedures throughout the years to aid many patients in leading disease-free lives. He is proficient in treating liver, biliary, and pancreatic malignancies, colon, gastro-oesophagal, and rectum cancers, Liver transplants, and Bariatric Surgery.

