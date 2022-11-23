Centre deploys teams to look into surge in measles cases in Ranchi, Ahmedabad and Malappuram

The Centre has deployed high level teams to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala) to assess and manage increase in number of measles cases among children there.

In an official statement, the health ministry said the teams will probe the rising trend of measles cases.

They will assist the state health authorities in investigating the outbreak and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment, it said.

A surge in cases of measles among children have been seen in these three cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)