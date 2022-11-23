Left Menu

Robbery accused attempts suicide on court premises in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:38 IST
Robbery accused attempts suicide on court premises in Kerala
A robbery accused on Wednesday attempted suicide at the Ernakulam Sub-Court premises by cutting his left hand with a blade, police said.

The incident happened when Thansir was taken to a courtroom in the afternoon, where the trial against him was going on, an officer of Ernakulam Central police station said.

The health of the accused is stable and he was discharged from the hospital after administering first aid as the injury was not severe, the officer said.

A case was lodged against him for attempting suicide, the officer said and added that it was yet to be ascertained from where he got the blade.

Thansir, who was in judicial custody at Viyyur jail in Thrissur, was brought to the court to appear in two cases, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, the officer said.

He also said that Thansir was habitual of cutting himself whenever police were after him and he has numerous cuts all over his body.

