Shanghai reports 9 symptomatic, 77 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24

Shanghai reported nine new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 24, the same as a day earlier, while 77 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 58 the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 24, unchanged from a day earlier.

