Guangzhou reports 257 symptomatic, 7,267 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24

China's Guangzhou reported 257 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,267 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million said on Friday.

This compared with 428 symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases that have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)