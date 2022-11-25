Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 257 symptomatic, 7,267 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 06:18 IST
Guangzhou reports 257 symptomatic, 7,267 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
  • Country:
  • China

China's Guangzhou reported 257 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 7,267 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million said on Friday.

This compared with 428 symptomatic and 7,192 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases that have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Over five women or girls killed every hour at home: UNODC and UN Women report

Over five women or girls killed every hour at home: UNODC and UN Women repor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022