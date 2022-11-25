China reports 32,943 new COVID cases for Nov 24 vs 31,656 a day earlier

China reported 32,943 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 24, of which 3,103 were symptomatic and 29,840 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 31,656 new cases a day earlier – 4,010 symptomatic and 27,646 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. Excluding imported infections, China reported 32,695 new local cases, of which 3,041 were symptomatic and 29,654 were asymptomatic, up from 31,444 total cases a day earlier.

There were no deaths, compared with one the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,232. As of Nov. 24, mainland China had confirmed 300,619 cases with symptoms.

