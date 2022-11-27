Left Menu

China's Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-11-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures.

New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat. During an evening briefing, local authorities also required the majority of enterprises, employees and residents to work from home from Monday to Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

