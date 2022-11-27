China's Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home

The Chinese city of Shenzhen said it will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of its COVID prevention measures.

New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days, it also said in a government notice on WeChat. During an evening briefing, local authorities also required the majority of enterprises, employees and residents to work from home from Monday to Friday.

