Shanghai reports 16 symptomatic, 128 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Shanghai reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 27, up from 11 a day earlier, while 128 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 119 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Four cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with four the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 27, unchanged from a day earlier.

