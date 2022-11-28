Left Menu

Shanghai reports 16 symptomatic, 128 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-11-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 05:27 IST
Shanghai reports 16 symptomatic, 128 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 27, up from 11 a day earlier, while 128 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 119 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Four cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with four the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 27, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai Disney to re-open parts of resort but keep main park shut

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
4
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022