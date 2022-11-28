WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

The World Health Organization said on Monday it will start using a new preferred term, mpox, as a synonym for the monkeypox disease.

"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the global health organisation said.

