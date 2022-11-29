Left Menu

China reports 38,645 new COVID cases for Nov 28 vs 40,347 a day earlier

China reported 38,645 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233. As of Nov. 28, mainland China had confirmed 315,248 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-11-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 06:45 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 38,645 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 28, of which 3,624 were symptomatic and 35,021 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 40,347 new cases a day earlier – 3,822 symptomatic and 36,525 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 38,421 new local cases, of which 3,561 were symptomatic and 34,860 were asymptomatic, down from 40,052 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov. 28, mainland China had confirmed 315,248 cases with symptoms.

