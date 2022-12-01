Chongqing reports 206 symptomatic, 6,433 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 30
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-12-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 06:02 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 206 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,433 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 30, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 164 symptomatic and 7,669 asymptomatic cases the day before.
