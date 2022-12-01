MP logs zero COVID-19 case, no new death; active tally at 9

Madhya Pradesh did not record any new COVID-19 case or fresh death linked to the infection on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the overall caseload and the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,54,901 and 10,776, respectively.

With three more patient recoveries in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count went up to 10,44,116, leaving the state with nine active cases, he added. With 2,486 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP rose to 3,02,27,818, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,901, new cases zero, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,116, active cases nine, total tests 3,02,27,818.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)