Left Menu

MP logs zero COVID-19 case, no new death; active tally at 9

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:51 IST
MP logs zero COVID-19 case, no new death; active tally at 9
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh did not record any new COVID-19 case or fresh death linked to the infection on Thursday, an official said.

With this, the overall caseload and the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,54,901 and 10,776, respectively.

With three more patient recoveries in the last 24 hours, their cumulative count went up to 10,44,116, leaving the state with nine active cases, he added. With 2,486 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP rose to 3,02,27,818, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,901, new cases zero, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,116, active cases nine, total tests 3,02,27,818.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

Microfibers in Mediterranean Sea floating homes for bacteria

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022