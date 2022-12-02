Left Menu

Shanghai reports 26 symptomatic, 209 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-12-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 05:29 IST
Shanghai reported 26 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 1, up from 23 a day earlier, while 209 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 174 the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

Twelve cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with eight the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Dec. 1, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

