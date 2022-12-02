Left Menu

Mumbai sees five COVID-19 cases, 18 recoveries, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Friday recorded five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,54,916, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, the civic body said.

On Thursday, the city had reported just two cases.

The recovery count increased by 18 and reached 11,35,114, leaving the city with an active caseload of 58.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the city's recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

So far, 1,85,68,152 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 2,599 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

