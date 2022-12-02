Left Menu

Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant - WHO

Addressing the global gaps in vaccination, WHO's technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the agency wants governments around the world, including in China, to focus on reaching those at risk such as people over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions. The further easing of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:01 IST
Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant - WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create "the perfect conditions" for a deadly new variant to emerge, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

With the peak of the pandemic behind, countries worldwide are starting to loosen the reins on surveillance, testing and vaccination for the disease which has claimed more than 6 million lives so far. About 90% of the world's population now has some level of immunity to SARS-COV-2 either due to prior infection or vaccination, according to the global health agency's estimates.

"We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we're not there yet," Tedros told reporters during a press conference. His comments come as China experiences a rebound in infections. Addressing the global gaps in vaccination, WHO's technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the agency wants governments around the world, including in China, to focus on reaching those at risk such as people over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions.

The further easing of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest. It was encouraging that China was adjusting its current COVID-19 control strategies, WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said.

Ryan said he hopes that a coherent and clear strategy emerges in China "that balances the control of the virus with ... the livelihoods, wellbeing and human rights of the people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022