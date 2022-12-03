Left Menu

U.S. says China's COVID protests die down as cities ease restrictions

Updated: 03-12-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 02:04 IST
Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs are dying down because they have had an effect, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing requirements and quarantine rules.

"I think we have seen the protests die down now in China and the reason they've died down is they actually had an effect," she told an audience in Washington.

"Now the Chinese are loosening up their COVID restrictions a bit."

