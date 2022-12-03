Left Menu

United States to end mpox emergency declaration

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 02:35 IST
Mpox is expected to no longer be considered a public health emergency in the United States from Feb. 1, 2023, the U.S. health department said on Friday.

The months-long declaration was meant to tackle the largest ever outbreak of cases in the country. The move signals that the crisis, which led to a spate of cases mostly among men who have sex with men, has come under control and would no longer require an emergency status meant to shore up funding and tools to fight the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

