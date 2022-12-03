Left Menu

Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:07 IST
Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.

Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had now been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe.

