Delhi logs 5 new Covid cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 21:42 IST
Delhi recorded five fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported.

Delhi recorded 10 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

With these new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,06,986, while the death toll due to the infection stands at 26,518, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 2,586 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 28 while the number of patients in home isolation is 21. Of the 8,211 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 15 are occupied, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

