Maha records 40 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 293

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 40 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,977, an official from the state health department said.

At least 75 patients recovered during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 79,87,277, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, he said.

With this, the state is left with 293 active cases, he said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the official said. Of the latest cases, Mumbai circle reported 23, followed by Pune with 12, Nagpur 2, Nashik, Aurangabad and Akola one each, he said.

At least 7,574 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,56,82,177.

Maharashtra cases: Fresh cases 40, Total cases 81,35,977, Deaths 148,407, Discharged 79,87,277, Tests 8,56,82,177.

