Shanghai reports 41 symptomatic, 524 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4

Shanghai reported 41 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 4, up from 36 a day earlier, while 524 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 450 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Eleven cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with 14 the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Dec. 4, unchanged from a day earlier.

