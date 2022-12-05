Left Menu

Shanghai reports 41 symptomatic, 524 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-12-2022 05:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 05:32 IST
Shanghai reports 41 symptomatic, 524 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4
  • China

Shanghai reported 41 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Dec. 4, up from 36 a day earlier, while 524 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 450 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Eleven cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with 14 the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Dec. 4, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

