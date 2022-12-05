China's Zhengzhou reports 119 symptomatic, 196 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 119 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 196 asymptomatic cases for Dec, 4, local officials said on Monday.
This compared with 84 symptomatic and 233 asymptomatic cases the day before
