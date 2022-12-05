Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:49 IST
Mumbai sees three new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 48
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Monday reported three new cases of coronavirus that took the tally to 11,54,943 and with no fresh fatality, the toll stood at 19,744, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The recovery count reached 11,35,151 after six patients recovered during the day, leaving the city with 48 active cases, he said.

At least 19 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and three are on oxygen support, the official said.

With 1,104 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted in the city rose to 1,85,74,677, he said.

As per the BMC's data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate between November 28 and December 4 was 0.001 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

