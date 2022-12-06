Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 1,109 symptomatic, 2,262 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 5

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-12-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 06:20 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 1,109 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,262 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 5, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Tuesday.

This compared with 753 symptomatic and 3,663 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is located, excludes asymptomatic cases who have turned symptomatic in the province’s daily count of new symptomatic infections.

