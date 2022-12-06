Why Is IV Hydration Better Than Water for Curing Hangovers?

There is a good likelihood that you will be hungover the morning after a night of excessive drinking. To add to the hangover's list of unpleasant symptoms, dehydration will also likely set in. To cure your morning hangover, you might think that drinking a lot of water is the best solution. Although consuming fluids orally might help ease the symptoms of a hangover, IV hydration is actually the most effective treatment for hangover dehydration. Read on to find out why.

IV Hydration Works Quicker

You know that drinking water instantly quenches your thirst when you're parched. However, although chugging a few bottles of water upon waking up with a 'cotton mouth' after a night of heavy drinking may provide a temporary sense of relief, it won't provide any real long-term benefits. In reality, all you're doing is keeping your mouth, tongue, and throat well hydrated. In fact, the large intestine, located in the lower digestive tract, is where most of your body's water is absorbed. Thus, it may be some time before your body begins to reap the benefits of consuming water.

Rapid hydration can be achieved using IV hydration. The fluids are absorbed rapidly into the bloodstream and contribute to an immediate rise in total body fluid volume. In a nutshell, this implies you'll start to feel better sooner.

IV Hydration Gives You Electrolytes

Dehydration calls for more than just water; electrolytes are also essential. This is why a lot of hungover people value drinking Gatorade. But because of the sugar content, Gatorade can actually cause you to get even more dehydrated. Getting the electrolytes you need quickly is important, and IV hydration treatment is loaded with all the electrolytes you could possibly require.

IV Hydration Helps with Nausea

What's the worst part of being hungover? For a lot of people, it's nausea. Your stomach hurts, and you have a hard time keeping anything down. After experiencing stomach distress, the last thing anyone wants to do is down a glass of ice water. Fortunately, IV fluids can help you avoid this altogether. IV hydration will not stimulate nausea because they avoid the stomach and intestines.

IV Hydration Can Have Added Supplements

An IV hydration treatment is useful whether you have a cold or a hangover. A wide range of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory drugs are available in IV hydration therapy, facilitating a speedy and complete recovery. The anti-nausea medication, painkillers, and antioxidants in your IV cocktail can be tailored to your specific needs.

How Does IV Hydration Work For A Hangover?

The fluids you need through an IV to help with a hangover go right into your bloodstream. Since they don't have to go through the digestive system, none of the nutrients are lost. This means IV hydration works well, and you start to feel the effects soon after your session.

Although heavy drinking on a regular basis is bad for your health, it's good to know that, should you need it, IV hydration is there for you.

