Mumbai logs 8 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 50

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,54,951, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. On Monday, the financial capital had witnessed three coronavirus cases and zero fatality.

The count of recoveries reached 11,35,157 after six patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The city is now left with 50 active COVID-19 cases, while the case doubling rate has increased to 1,29,947 days, said the BMC.

As many as 2,918 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,85,77,595, it said.

As per the bulletin, the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between November 29 and December 5 stood at 0.001 per cent.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

