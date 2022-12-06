Mumbai logs eight fresh measles cases, no fatality

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded eight cases of measles infection but no fresh death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fresh additions pushed the tally of the cases in the city to 420 so far this year. The death toll due to measles infection since January 1 remained unchanged at eight. There are three suspected fatalities due to the viral infection which are yet to be confirmed, the BMC said in a release.

The death of an eight-month-old boy has been deleted as the lab report for measles was negative, it said.

Out of the total 1,91,067 children in the age group of nine months to five years in 52 health posts, 14,285 children were given an additional special dose of measles-rubella (vaccine), the release said.

Among the total 3,752 children in the age group of six to nine months in 15 health posts, where the number of measles cases in children below nine months is more than 10 per cent of the laboratory-confirmed cases, 725 were given a zero dose of measles-rubella vaccine.

As many as 40 children were admitted to hospitals in Mumbai during the day and 28 of them were discharged.

Maharashtra has recorded 859 measles cases until November 5 and 18 deaths linked to the disease, most of them from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to the state health department's bulletin. A special inoculation drive will be carried out in two phases- from December 15 to 25 and from January 15 to 25, 2023- it said. The special drive will cover children between the age group of nine months to five years who have missed even one dose of the vaccine in the past and officials have been asked to make detailed preparation for the same.

As per the recommendations of the State Task Force, the health minister has directed to carry out a special drive to administer the rubella vaccine. State Health minister Tanaji Sawant held a meeting with district collectors, divisional commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Parishads, and other officials of the state's health department, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)