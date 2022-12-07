China reports 25,321 new COVID cases for Dec 6 vs 28,062 a day earlier

China reported 25,321 new COVID-19 infections for Dec. 6, of which 4,409 were symptomatic and 20,912 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 28,062 new cases a day earlier – 5,046 symptomatic and 23,016 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 25,115 new local cases, of which 4,351 were symptomatic and 20,764 were asymptomatic, down from 27,847 a day earlier. There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. As of Dec. 6, mainland China had confirmed 349,938 cases with symptoms.

